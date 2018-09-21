Despegar.com (DESP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Despegar.com from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Despegar.com from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Despegar.com from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Despegar.com from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Despegar.com’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

