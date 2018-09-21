Desjardins Downgrades Uni Select (UNS) to Buy

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$32.00. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uni Select from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$21.13 on Wednesday. Uni Select has a twelve month low of C$18.48 and a twelve month high of C$29.10.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$595.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.54 million. Uni Select had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

