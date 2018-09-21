Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.65. Delta Air Lines reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.61.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,787 shares of company stock worth $6,276,276. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,907,000 after acquiring an additional 499,562 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

