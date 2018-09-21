Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,479,733 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 3,759,714 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,193,480 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David Wiessman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Serff sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $89,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 64.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 424,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 51.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 149,037 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 327.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $979,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 405.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). Delek US had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

