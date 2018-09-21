Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TACO. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.09. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,313.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

