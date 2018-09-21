DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.05. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.9% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth about $285,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

