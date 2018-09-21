Dawson James Weighs in on iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) – Stock analysts at Dawson James increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Dawson James analyst R. Wasserman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($5.41). Dawson James also issued estimates for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($21.87) EPS.

Get iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust alerts:

Shares of ALT stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $94.80.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.