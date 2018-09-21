Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.74

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 24612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $1,934,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,693,365. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 28.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.