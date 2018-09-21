Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Cap Tops $173,915.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $173,915.00 and approximately $333,261.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00280803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00152046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.19 or 0.06467782 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.