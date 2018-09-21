Dash (DASH) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $210.08 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $209.49 or 0.03104360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, LBank, BitFlip and B2BX. Over the last week, Dash has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009104 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000474 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000647 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002507 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,333,688 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Coinhub, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Coindeal, BX Thailand, TradeOgre, Kuna, Crex24, Bittylicious, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Bleutrade, BitFlip, Indodax, Exmo, Coinsuper, Iquant, Negocie Coins, LocalTrade, C-Patex, Bitsane, Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade, HBUS, Coinroom, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Poloniex, BitBay, ACX, Altcoin Trader, COSS, CoinEx, WEX, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, WazirX, CryptoBridge, Tux Exchange, LBank, ABCC, Ovis, SouthXchange, Binance, Instant Bitex, B2BX, Graviex, C2CX, Coinsquare, Kucoin, Tidex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Coinrail, Koineks, Bibox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CEX.IO, xBTCe, OpenLedger DEX, Bisq, Braziliex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, Mercatox, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, YoBit, Bithumb, Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinbe and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

