Darden Restaurants (DRI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.52-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.0-5.5% to ~$8.48-8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

DRI stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.15.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a $112.15 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.09.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,102.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

