Darden Restaurants (DRI) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.04.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $77.55 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,959.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,054,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,751,000 after acquiring an additional 763,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after acquiring an additional 958,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.