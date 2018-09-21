Dana Inc (DAN) Stake Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dana by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,788,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,490 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dana by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Dana by 12.7% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 587,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Dana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dana Inc has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Dana had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11063.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

