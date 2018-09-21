Daimler (DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. equinet set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.61 ($80.94).

Daimler stock opened at €58.78 ($68.35) on Monday. Daimler has a 1-year low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 1-year high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

