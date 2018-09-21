DA Davidson Analysts Give Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) a $13.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

GOV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,774,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 780,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 164,975 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Government Properties Income Trust

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

