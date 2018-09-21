CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $841.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.81.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.46% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $50,882.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,843.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $967,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 716,096 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $14,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 450,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

