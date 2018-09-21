Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 18th

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th.

Cypress Semiconductor has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of CY opened at $16.09 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $33,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,565 shares of company stock valued at $186,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.