Cypress Capital Group Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 439.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,663.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,732,053. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

