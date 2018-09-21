Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,896. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 513.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

