CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

CVI stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.53.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVI. ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

