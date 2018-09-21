Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Southern Co (SO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Southern by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2,614.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 218,435 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,951,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,983,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

