Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Zions Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Zions Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

ZION opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Zions Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Zions Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In other Zions Bancorp news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 945 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $49,829.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,538 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $135,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,029 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.