CryptoPing Hits Market Capitalization of $670,998.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 77.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 125.3% against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $670,998.00 and $21.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00288854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00153589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.65 or 0.06520744 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

