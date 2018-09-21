Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$307.00” Price Target for FedEx (FDX)

Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.48.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. FedEx has a 52 week low of $214.17 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

