Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management CA

WCM Investment Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 154,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $189.69 and a 1 year high of $239.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.02. Credicorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $955.13 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

