Creativecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,847.00 (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Creativecoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $468,973.00 and approximately $4,847.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creativecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024493 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 16,414,078 coins. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.