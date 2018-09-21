Crawford W. Beveridge Sells 1,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,073. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.84, a PEG ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,142.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.74.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

