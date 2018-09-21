Crawford W. Beveridge Sells 1,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ADSK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,073. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.84, a PEG ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $159.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.74.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
