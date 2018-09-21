CRA International (CRAI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRAI. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76. CRA International has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. CRA International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.02%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CRA International by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

