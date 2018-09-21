Cowen Trims Copa (CPA) Target Price to $90.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Copa stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Copa has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.10). Copa had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Copa will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Copa by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

