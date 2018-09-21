Cowen Begins Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $308.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of UNH opened at $266.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,384.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,745 shares of company stock worth $24,995,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

