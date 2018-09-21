Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stake Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Coupa Software worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $667,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coupa Software by 86,947.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 147,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Coupa Software by 129.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $4,160,837.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,586.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $965,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,312 shares of company stock valued at $23,318,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.08 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

