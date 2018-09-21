Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,214. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.09. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $621,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $954,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $102,419.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,312 shares of company stock worth $23,318,076 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $153,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $186,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 50.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

