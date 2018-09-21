Corning Incorporated (GLW) Vice Chairman Sells $1,109,532.06 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 343,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Corning by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 21.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 5.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.