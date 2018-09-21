Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of C$603.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$628.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.48.

LUN stock opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$10.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

In related news, insider Jinhee Magie sold 20,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$143,761.38. Also, insider Mikael Schauman purchased 110,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$551,100.00.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

