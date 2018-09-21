Core Laboratories (CLB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLB. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $87.66 and a 52-week high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

