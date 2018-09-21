Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRBP. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.21. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

