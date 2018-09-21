Copart (CPRT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.47, but opened at $56.00. Copart shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 277515 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,932,000 after buying an additional 760,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,625,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,119,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,897,000 after purchasing an additional 551,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,441,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,355,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,514 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

