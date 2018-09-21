Control4 (CTRL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CTRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 target price on Control4 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Control4 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Control4 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

CTRL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 8,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,727. The company has a market capitalization of $902.39 million, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.10. Control4 has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $25,122.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $26,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,323 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 677.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,149 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Control4 by 663.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

