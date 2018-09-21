Contrasting Markel (MKL) & Donegal Group (DGICA)

Markel (NASDAQ: DGICA) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Markel does not pay a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Markel and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40 Donegal Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Markel presently has a consensus price target of $1,216.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Donegal Group has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Donegal Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Markel.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 5.79% 2.89% 0.84% Donegal Group -1.92% -2.36% -0.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markel and Donegal Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $6.06 billion 2.78 $395.26 million $3.62 335.67 Donegal Group $739.03 million 0.54 $7.11 million $0.30 47.33

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Markel beats Donegal Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Donegal Group Inc., through its interest in Donegal Financial Services Corporation, operates a savings bank. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

