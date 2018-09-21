Contrasting Leg & Gen Grp P/S (LGGNY) & Noah (NOAH)

Leg & Gen Grp P/S (NYSE: NOAH) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Leg & Gen Grp P/S alerts:

Leg & Gen Grp P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Noah does not pay a dividend. Leg & Gen Grp P/S pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Leg & Gen Grp P/S and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leg & Gen Grp P/S N/A N/A N/A Noah 26.20% 17.17% 12.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Leg & Gen Grp P/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leg & Gen Grp P/S and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leg & Gen Grp P/S $52.17 billion 0.40 $2.44 billion $1.95 8.96 Noah $434.49 million 5.34 $117.26 million $2.01 20.10

Leg & Gen Grp P/S has higher revenue and earnings than Noah. Leg & Gen Grp P/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leg & Gen Grp P/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leg & Gen Grp P/S and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leg & Gen Grp P/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Noah 0 0 3 0 3.00

Leg & Gen Grp P/S presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. Noah has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than Leg & Gen Grp P/S.

Summary

Noah beats Leg & Gen Grp P/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leg & Gen Grp P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Leg & Gen Grp P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leg & Gen Grp P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.