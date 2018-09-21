Contrasting Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTF) & Federal Signal (FSS)

Electrameccanica Vehs (NYSE: FSS) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehs and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.79 $61.60 million $0.85 31.51

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 7.97% 15.24% 7.01%

Summary

Federal Signal beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehs Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

