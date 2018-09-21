Contrasting Ceridian HCM (CDAY) & Alteryx (AYX)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE: AYX) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $750.70 million 7.74 -$9.20 million N/A N/A Alteryx $131.61 million 26.93 -$17.49 million ($0.31) -187.77

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ceridian HCM and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 7 6 0 2.46 Alteryx 0 2 8 0 2.80

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $39.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.94%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $50.78, suggesting a potential downside of 12.77%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Alteryx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -9.44% -9.44% -4.54%

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Alteryx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company also provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.