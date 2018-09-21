Contrasting Acxiom (ACXM) & DXC Technology (DXC)

Acxiom (NYSE: DXC) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Acxiom alerts:

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Acxiom does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acxiom and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acxiom 0 0 5 0 3.00 DXC Technology 0 5 10 1 2.75

Acxiom presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.49%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $104.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Acxiom.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acxiom and DXC Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acxiom $917.41 million 4.24 $23.48 million $0.44 114.25 DXC Technology $24.56 billion 1.09 $1.75 billion $7.94 11.94

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Acxiom. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acxiom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Acxiom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Acxiom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acxiom and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acxiom 2.34% 3.93% 2.45% DXC Technology 7.74% 18.67% 7.39%

Risk and Volatility

Acxiom has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Acxiom on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales. This segment offers LiveRamp IdentityLink, an identity resolution service that ties data back to real people and makes it possible to onboard that data for people-based marketing initiatives across digital channels. Its IdentityLink serves brands and agencies, marketing technology providers, data owners, and publishers. The Audience Solutions segment offers consumer demographics products, including InfoBase products to marketers with the ability to identify and reach the right audience with the right message across traditional and digital channels; and AbiliTec, which enables brands recognize individuals and households using various types of input variables and connect identities online and offline. The Marketing Services segment offers marketing database services, and strategy and analytics. The company serves companies and organizations in the financial services, insurance, information services, direct marketing, retail, consumer packaged goods, technology, automotive, healthcare, travel, and communications industries, as well as in the non-profit and government sectors. Acxiom Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising enterprise, cloud application, and consulting services; application services; analytics services; business process services; and industry software and solutions. The GIS segment offers cloud and platform services; workplace, mobility, and Internet of Things services; and security solutions. The USPS segment delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. This segment offers cloud, platform, and IT outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud application services; enterprise security solutions; mobile enterprise, virtual desktop and application, and workplace device services; and analytics services, such as analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.