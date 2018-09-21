Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Brands outperformed the industry in the past month, driven by its solid top-line trends. In first-quarter fiscal 2019, results reflected the 9th sales beat in last 11 quarters. Top-line beat was driven by strong depletions in the beer business, offset by softness in wine & spirits. Looking ahead, the company raised GAAP earnings view for the fiscal. Further, management continues to expect high-single digit volume growth, and issued robust guidance for the beer segment in fiscal 2019. However, its earnings missed estimates in the first quarter driven by higher marketing expenses and transportation costs that led to a decline in the operating margin. This marked an earnings miss after 14 consecutive beats. Further, the market remains concerned about the outcome of its recent $5 billion investment to expand stake in Canada’s Canopy Growth. Nevertheless, estimates have been stable lately.”

Get Constellation Brands Inc. Class A alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cann dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STZ traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $217.97. 33,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,690. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $197.32 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth $111,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth $114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.