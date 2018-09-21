CONMED (CNMD) vs. Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Head to Head Analysis

CONMED (NASDAQ: RSLS) and Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get CONMED alerts:

This table compares CONMED and Reshape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 8.85% 9.51% 4.40% Reshape Lifesciences -2,397.35% -70.96% -60.41%

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Reshape Lifesciences does not pay a dividend. CONMED pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CONMED and Reshape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 3 1 0 2.25 Reshape Lifesciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Reshape Lifesciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of CONMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reshape Lifesciences has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Reshape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $796.39 million 2.83 $55.48 million $1.89 42.35 Reshape Lifesciences $1.29 million 0.28 -$33.81 million ($47.68) 0.00

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Reshape Lifesciences. Reshape Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats Reshape Lifesciences on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and uterine manipulator (VCARE) for use in increasing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers general surgery product in the areas of endoscopic technologies, including minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products; critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; and ReShape Balloon system that uses balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to enable people lose weight. Its product portfolio also comprises ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.