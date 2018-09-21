Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,004.25, for a total value of $4,008,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,944.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $946.73 billion, a PE ratio of 427.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,985.06.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

