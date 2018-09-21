Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Receives $27.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,932. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $374.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.10.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,026,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 144,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

