Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $330.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.93 million to $336.40 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $290.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 36,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 614,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. 4,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,271. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $76.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.73%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.