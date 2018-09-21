Comparing Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) & Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: AVNS) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zimmer Biomet and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 8 15 0 2.58 Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $135.10, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Avanos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.82 billion 3.40 $1.81 billion $8.03 16.28 Avanos Medical $611.60 million 5.37 $79.30 million $2.35 29.55

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Avanos Medical. Zimmer Biomet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Avanos Medical does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zimmer Biomet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 21.67% 13.53% 5.95% Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44%

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Avanos Medical on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

