Comparing XBiotech (XBIT) & Array Biopharma (ARRY)

XBiotech (NASDAQ: ARRY) and Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Array Biopharma has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XBiotech and Array Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -39.84% -37.97% Array Biopharma -84.79% -80.54% -33.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and Array Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A N/A -$33.15 million N/A N/A Array Biopharma $173.77 million 18.24 -$147.34 million ($0.73) -20.40

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Array Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Array Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Array Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XBiotech and Array Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Array Biopharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Array Biopharma has a consensus target price of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 58.30%. Given Array Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Array Biopharma is more favorable than XBiotech.

Summary

Array Biopharma beats XBiotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation. The company's lead clinical programs include encorafenib and binimetinib that are investigated in approximately 30 clinical trials for various solid tumor indications, including a Phase III trial in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer. Its product pipeline also includes ipatasertib, an AKT inhibitor that is in Phase III trial to treat prostate or breast cancers; selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor for cancer; larotrectinib, a PanTrk inhibitor that is in a Phase II/registration clinical trial for cancer; tucatinib, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer, which is in Phase II/registration trial; and ARRY-797 that is in Phase III clinical trial for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company is developing varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric cancer; ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat cancer; motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for cancer; and prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase I or II clinical trials for cancer. Further, its drug candidates in Phase I clinical trials include GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor for cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a Trk inhibitor for cancer. Additionally, its drug candidates include Ganovo/danoprevir, a protease inhibitor for hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

